For the drive home in Racine: Mostly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
For the drive home in Racine: Snow likely. Low near 15F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher w…
Snow looks likely across Southern Wisconsin today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. You may want to …
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecast…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. 16 degrees is today's …