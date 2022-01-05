Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Mostly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.