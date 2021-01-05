Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.