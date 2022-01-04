Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A 9-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.