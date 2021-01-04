Racine's evening forecast: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Tuesday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
