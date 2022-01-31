 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 29F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News