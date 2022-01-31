Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 29F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
