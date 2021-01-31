This evening in Racine: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.46. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 20.49. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 18.07. We'll see a low tem…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It's likely…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 12.86. A 7-degree …
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rain…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches…
Racine's evening forecast: Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 21.3. 25 degrees is …
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to s…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 12.4. 8 degrees is today's…