 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Racine: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.46. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News