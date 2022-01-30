Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
