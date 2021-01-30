 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

Racine's evening forecast: Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Frostbite, hypothermia: How to stay safe in extreme cold weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News