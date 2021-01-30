Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.