For the drive home in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Racine County
