Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.