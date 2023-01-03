 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News