Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

