This evening's outlook for Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. K…
Racine's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%.…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 16-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave th…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.66. 17 degrees is…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.08…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.55. We'll see a low tem…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 18F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Racine people should be…