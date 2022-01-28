 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low around 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News