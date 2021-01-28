 Skip to main content
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 25.5. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

