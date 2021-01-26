Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 11.73. 7 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
