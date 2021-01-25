This evening's outlook for Racine: Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.82. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
