Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.82. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.