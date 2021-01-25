 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Racine: Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.82. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow in Southern California; another storm coming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News