Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
