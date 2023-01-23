Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Overcast. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
Widespread precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday with our next storm system. Some will be seeing a lot more snow than others though. Get the latest timing and forecast snow in our weather update.
Snow still likely in Wisconsin today, but we'll see a gradual decrease in the coverage and intensity of the activity. Find out how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end here.
Snow showers and flurries will exit the area by the afternoon, but they're coming back! See when our next snow chance will begin, when it will end, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
Flurries around this afternoon with high temps in the upper 20s and low 30s. Gusty winds are going to make it feel colder though. Get the scoop on wind chills and when accumulating snow is possible here.
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Sno…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Wednesday, with temperatu…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees to…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The Racine area…
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The area will see thund…