This evening in Racine: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 11F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
