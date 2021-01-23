Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.