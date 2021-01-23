For the drive home in Racine: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
