Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph.