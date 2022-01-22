This evening in Racine: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 11F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . A 12-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 17 degrees is today's low. T…
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Wi…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. 6 degrees is today's low. Pa…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures ba…