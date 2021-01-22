 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Racine: Clear skies. Low 9F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 19.14. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News