Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

