Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.