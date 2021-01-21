Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 7.31. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.