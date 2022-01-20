 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 7F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

