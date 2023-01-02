Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.