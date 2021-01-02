 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News