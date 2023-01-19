Racine's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
Widespread precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday with our next storm system. Some will be seeing a lot more snow than others though. Get the latest timing and forecast snow in our weather update.
Snow still likely in Wisconsin today, but we'll see a gradual decrease in the coverage and intensity of the activity. Find out how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end here.
Still some flurries around this morning, but we'll dry out for the afternoon. A warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend, but rain will return. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It shou…
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance o…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Wednesday, with temperatu…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees to…
This evening in Racine: Windy with periods of rain and snow in the evening changing to rain late. Low around 35F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Cha…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Racine cou…