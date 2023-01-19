 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News