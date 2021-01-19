For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 17.39. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County