 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 17.39. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News