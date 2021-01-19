Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 17.39. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.