This evening in Racine: Windy with periods of rain and snow in the evening changing to rain late. Low around 35F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Racine County
