This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 2 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 20 degrees is today's …
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Wi…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 16F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend ti…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degree…