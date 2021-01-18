Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 9.32. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.