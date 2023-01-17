This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details here.
Still some flurries around this morning, but we'll dry out for the afternoon. A warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend, but rain will return. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
A warm front will lift over southern Wisconsin Wednesday, but will be quickly followed by a cold front Thursday. Find out when rain and snow are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It shou…
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance o…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low.…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Racine cou…
Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a …
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.