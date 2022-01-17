This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
