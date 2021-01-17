Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.93. A 17-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.