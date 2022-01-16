 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News