Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 25.8. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.