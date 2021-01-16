For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 25.8. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.89. A 28-degree l…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcaste…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 …
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 18.34. We'll see a…
This evening in Racine: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just abo…
For the drive home in Racine: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of p…
For the drive home in Racine: Mainly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It looks like…