For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Racine County
