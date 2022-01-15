This evening in Racine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 16F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 22-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
