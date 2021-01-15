 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Saturday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News