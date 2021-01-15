Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Saturday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.89. A 28-degree l…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 …
This evening in Racine: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just abo…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 18.34. We'll see a…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcaste…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Partl…
For the drive home in Racine: Mainly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures…
For the drive home in Racine: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of p…