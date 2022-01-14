This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
