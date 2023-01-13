Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details here.
A warm front will lift over southern Wisconsin Wednesday, but will be quickly followed by a cold front Thursday. Find out when rain and snow are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Still some flurries around this morning, but we'll dry out for the afternoon. A warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend, but rain will return. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
Hurricane hunters may be as busy now as during hurricane season. But it's not hurricanes they're flying in, but atmospheric rivers hitting California.
This evening in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. …
Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Racine people should be prepared for tempera…