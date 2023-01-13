Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.