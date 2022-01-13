This evening in Racine: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
