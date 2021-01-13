 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News