Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.