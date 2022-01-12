Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Overcast. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.