 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Overcast. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News