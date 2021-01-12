This evening in Racine: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.89. A 28-degree l…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 31-degree low is …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 18.34. We'll see a…
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above…
This evening in Racine: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just abo…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Partl…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
For the drive home in Racine: Mainly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 …