Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

