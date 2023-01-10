 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

