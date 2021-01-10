For the drive home in Racine: Mainly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.98. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees t…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a m…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 31-degree low is …
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 18.34. We'll see a…
Racine's evening forecast: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. …
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Partl…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 …