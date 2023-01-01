Racine's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Racine County
